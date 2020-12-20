Verasity Market Capitalization Reaches $2.34 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $924,223.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00134879 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000221 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00068800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00564585 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

