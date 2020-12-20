BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock Capital Investment.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%. The business had revenue of $16.30 million during the quarter.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock Capital Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

BKCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,398. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, CEO James Keenan acquired 80,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $210,517.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 98,350 shares of company stock valued at $259,557. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 194,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 51.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.