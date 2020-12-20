MyWish (WISH) Hits Market Capitalization of $451,773.11

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $451,773.11 and $10.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

