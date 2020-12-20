Guider Market Cap Hits $12,944.90 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $12,944.90 and $57.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00363024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025157 BTC.

About Guider

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GDRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.