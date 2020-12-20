CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $17,906.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002391 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000321 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025336 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,560,839 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

