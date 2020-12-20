Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce $6.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.87 billion and the lowest is $6.64 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $6.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,734. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day moving average is $95.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 158.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,108,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,767,000 after acquiring an additional 680,138 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,636,000 after acquiring an additional 616,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 778.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 561,080 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,436.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,585,000 after acquiring an additional 490,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after acquiring an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

