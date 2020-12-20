DeVault (DVT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $197.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 53.7% against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $153,866.20 and approximately $197.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002767 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002135 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007052 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000427 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000138 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000414 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 368,484,397 coins and its circulating supply is 326,629,936 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.