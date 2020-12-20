Metal (MTL) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.71 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. Metal has a total market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metal has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

