Maincoin (MNC) Hits Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Mercatox, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $12,753.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maincoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.00362343 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003856 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025043 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

