Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $721,896.07 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $721,896.07 and $125,238.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $12.06 or 0.00051322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00145431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00775777 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00170445 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00074608 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

