SONM (SNM) Market Capitalization Hits $3.64 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, SONM has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00363311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00024945 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.