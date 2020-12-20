Melon Price Tops $34.73 on Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. Melon has a market capitalization of $36.03 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can now be bought for about $34.73 or 0.00147512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00363311 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003816 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,524,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,037,389 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

