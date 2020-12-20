imbrex (REX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One imbrex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. imbrex has a market cap of $238,326.30 and approximately $19.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00055439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00363560 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00025080 BTC.

imbrex Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

imbrex Token Trading

imbrex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

