BitCoen Market Cap Tops $84,086.34 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $84,086.34 and approximately $575.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00621627 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000098 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,504.15 or 0.99818329 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

