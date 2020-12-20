Playgroundz Market Capitalization Hits $1.39 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 46.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $4,158.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00144796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.82 or 0.00780633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00169701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00374190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00119058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00074469 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IOGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.