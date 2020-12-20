$708.99 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report sales of $708.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $675.16 million to $728.00 million. Pool posted sales of $582.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.50.

POOL traded up $8.22 on Friday, hitting $364.37. 637,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.36 and a 200-day moving average of $315.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.86. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $391.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.20, for a total value of $7,629,712.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,806,372.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Pool by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

