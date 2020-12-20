Zacks: Analysts Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post sales of $6.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.87 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year sales of $25.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $26.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.76.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,734. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

