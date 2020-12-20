Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $262.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report sales of $262.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.50 million to $264.46 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $263.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

CPT traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $96.48. 943,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,654. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

