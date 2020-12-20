Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Zebpay, Bitbns, Ethfinex and WazirX. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $603,382.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 58% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00055361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00364853 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003805 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025007 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,168,924 tokens. The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITBOX, Bittrex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Zebpay, Binance, Huobi, Bitbns, Upbit, Bitrue, WazirX, CoinBene and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

