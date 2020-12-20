SingularDTV One Day Trading Volume Reaches $819,688.00 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $819,688.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00055361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00364853 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003805 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00025007 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SNGLS is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

