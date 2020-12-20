Beam (BEAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.24 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market cap of $29.24 million and $11.63 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 81.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 77,505,800 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

