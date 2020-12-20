Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post sales of $479.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $599.18 million and the lowest is $449.01 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $905.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $24.08. 2,941,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,169. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

