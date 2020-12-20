Homeros (HMR) Price Reaches $1.11 on Major Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00004714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market capitalization of $446.91 million and approximately $9.66 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00142279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.71 or 0.00776435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00166751 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00119000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00074071 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,843,600 tokens. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

