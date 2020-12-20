Refereum (RFR) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $21.82 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00055282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00364537 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003779 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00025021 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.