Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.03 Million

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post sales of $805.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $899.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.40 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $105,164.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.80. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $69.63.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alaska Air Group (ALK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.