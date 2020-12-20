Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $805.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post sales of $805.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $899.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.40 million. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $2.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALK. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at $105,164.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.80. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $69.63.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

