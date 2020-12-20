BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One BitcoiNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 90% higher against the US dollar. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $40,014.28 and $4.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,203,302 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

