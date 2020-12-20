PEAKDEFI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $282,206.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $282,206.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00055275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00362584 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003783 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00024712 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a token. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 125,987,707 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,158,674 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

