SCRIV NETWORK Reaches Market Capitalization of $28,977.16 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $28,977.16 and approximately $31.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

