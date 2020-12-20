$778.90 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to post $778.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $784.30 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $809.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,261,988.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,941. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after buying an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,149.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.65. 6,630,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

