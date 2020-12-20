Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Hits Market Cap of $3.05 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $1,395.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $311.15 or 0.01339165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00141444 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.50 or 0.00776850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00165772 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00379084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00120750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00074667 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,812 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

