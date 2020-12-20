Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44,732.00

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including Coinlim, CoinTiger, P2PB2B and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00365513 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Escodex, DDEX, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Coinlim, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.