PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to post $1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 711.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.05). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

PCH traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.05 and a beta of 1.35. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

