Zacks: Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Announce -$0.80 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.67). aTyr Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.03) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIFE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of LIFE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,510. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 122.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

