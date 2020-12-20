Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $672.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to report sales of $672.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $684.10 million and the lowest is $661.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $655.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.81 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on CW shares. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $197,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 52.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,846,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after acquiring an additional 637,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 990,839 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 624,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,738,000 after acquiring an additional 52,129 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 487,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,504,000 after acquiring an additional 381,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 239,858 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.75. The stock had a trading volume of 522,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,497. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.53. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

