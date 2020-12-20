Casino Betting Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $66,877.00 (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Casino Betting Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $3.69 million and $66,877.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00362256 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025852 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

Casino Betting Coin Token Trading

Casino Betting Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casino Betting Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CBCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.