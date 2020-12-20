SoMee.Social (ONG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,176.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One SoMee.Social token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SoMee.Social has a market cap of $546,236.98 and approximately $11,176.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.29 or 0.00781866 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00172687 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00373647 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00075419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00119163 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social’s genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,999,814 tokens. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoMee.Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

