Hydro (HYDRO) One Day Volume Hits $98,727.00

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $98,727.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bittrex and DEx.top. During the last week, Hydro has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hydro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00056284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00364080 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00026122 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Bittrex, CoinEx, IDEX, Upbit, BitForex, Mercatox, IDAX, Fatbtc and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.