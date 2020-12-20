ArtByte Hits Market Capitalization of $2,158.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArtByte alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.40 or 0.00485087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ABYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ArtByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArtByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.