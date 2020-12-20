BOScoin (BOS) Achieves Market Cap of $787,501.82

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $787,501.82 and approximately $719.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

