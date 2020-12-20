Liquidity Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $111,942.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 137% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $197,458.72 and $111,942.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00146037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.00776923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00175246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00370235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00075512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00118088 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

