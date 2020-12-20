Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $37.45 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $37.45 million and approximately $933,671.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00146037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.00776923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00175246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00370235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00075512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00118088 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

