HorusPay (HORUS) Trading 13.6% Higher This Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market cap of $289,649.98 and approximately $16.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00146002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.35 or 0.00779741 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00175535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00370509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00075515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118203 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

