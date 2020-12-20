Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Up 7% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Global Social Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Indodax, Rfinex and OKEx. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $97,126.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Token Profile

Global Social Chain was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,806,486 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Indodax, Rfinex and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

