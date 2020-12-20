$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.62.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.54. 1,581,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

