$755.45 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $755.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.45 million to $770.56 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $691.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.70.

CRL stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.97. 717,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,742. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $257.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 2,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.29, for a total value of $508,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,874.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,734,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

