Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00056331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00363847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003847 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

