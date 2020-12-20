Flamingo Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.13 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Flamingo token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $29.13 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00144742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00779416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00173691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00364853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00075629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00116338 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

