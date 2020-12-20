ATN Market Cap Reaches $624,177.20 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, ATN has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One ATN token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, RightBTC, BigONE and Hotbit. ATN has a total market cap of $624,177.20 and approximately $7,972.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00144742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.17 or 0.00779416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00173691 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00364853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00075629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00116338 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Allcoin, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.