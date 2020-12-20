Alias Trading Up 37.5% Over Last Week (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last week, Alias has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar. One Alias coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges. Alias has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and $1.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016373 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002371 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00012059 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00034187 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

