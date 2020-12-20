Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Up 25.2% This Week

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Graviex. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $78,459.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00145025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.00776953 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00174030 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00367215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00075664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00117191 BTC.

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk

Cheesecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

